Tourmaline Oil price target lowered to C$74 from C$75 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Mike Mueller lowered the firm’s price target on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) to C$74 from C$75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
