Tourmaline Oil Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$184.426 million, or C$0.47 per share. This compares with C$514.591 million, or C$1.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to C$1.493 billion from C$1.506 billion last year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$184.426 Mln. vs. C$514.591 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.47 vs. C$1.35 last year. -Revenue: C$1.493 Bln vs. C$1.506 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.