Tourmaline Oil Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$514.59 million, or C$1.35 per share. This compares with C$256.60 million, or C$0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to C$1.506 billion from C$1.412 billion last year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

