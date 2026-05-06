Tourmaline Oil Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$657.56 million, or C$1.69 per share. This compares with C$212.68 million, or C$0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to C$1.693 billion from C$1.891 billion last year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$657.56 Mln. vs. C$212.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.69 vs. C$0.56 last year. -Revenue: C$1.693 Bln vs. C$1.891 Bln last year.

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