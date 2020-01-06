Tourmaline Oil Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TOU

In trading on Monday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.74, changing hands as high as $15.83 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.45 per share, with $22.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.87.

