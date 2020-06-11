Tourmaline Oil Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TOU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.62, changing hands as low as $12.03 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $6.73 per share, with $17.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.58.

