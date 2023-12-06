Tourmaline Oil Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TOU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.88, changing hands as low as $63.42 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $52.34 per share, with $76.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.