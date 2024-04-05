Tourmaline Oil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TOU

In trading on Friday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.48, changing hands as high as $64.50 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.45 per share, with $74.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.44.

