Tourmaline Bio reports Q3 EPS (78c), consensus (82c)

November 07, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

“We are proud of the continued momentum building at Tourmaline, highlighted by the formation of our Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board last month,” said Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tourmaline. “Beyond the internal progress we have been making, we recognize the growing external enthusiasm around the potential for IL-6 inhibition in cardiovascular disease, including numerous publications outlining the importance of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein as an important biomarker for inflammatory risk. We look forward to continued execution throughout the remainder of 2024 as we approach key data readouts in 2025.”

