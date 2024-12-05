Tourmaline Bio initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage of Tourmaline Bio (TRML) with an Outperform rating and $50 price target The company’s initial product candidate, TOUR006, is a “potentially best-in-class” long-acting antibody, according to the analyst, who believes important de-risking data for TOUR006 in TED and atherosclerosis in 2025 “represent meaningful upside” from current levels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TRML:
- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
- Tourmaline Bio price target raised to $49 from $48 at H.C. Wainwright
- Tourmaline Bio files $350M mixed securities shelf
- Tourmaline Bio reports Q3 EPS (78c), consensus (82c)
- Keros Therapeutics appoints Chyung as CMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.