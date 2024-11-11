News & Insights

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

November 11, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. ( (TRML) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tourmaline Bio, Inc. presented to its investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative treatments for immune and inflammatory diseases, primarily through its lead candidate pacibekitug, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-6. In its latest earnings report, the company disclosed significant financial movements, with a noticeable increase in short-term investments and a reduction in cash due to strategic financing activities. The report highlighted a net loss of $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, up from $5.6 million in the same period last year, reflecting increased research and development expenses. Moreover, Tourmaline Bio secured gross proceeds of approximately $172.5 million from a public offering, bolstering its financial position to support ongoing and future operations. Looking forward, Tourmaline Bio management anticipates continued development progress, backed by a solid cash position and strategic partnerships, to advance its pipeline and achieve long-term growth objectives.

