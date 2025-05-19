Tourmaline Bio to Host Conference Call on Phase 2 TRANQUILITY Trial Results for Pacibekitug in Chronic Kidney Disease

Tourmaline Bio will announce Phase 2 trial results for pacibekitug on May 20, 2025, addressing chronic kidney disease.

Quiver AI Summary

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on May 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to share topline results from the Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial of pacibekitug in patients with chronic kidney disease and elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein. The call will feature members of Tourmaline's management and Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, a cardiovascular expert and Chair of Tourmaline’s Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board. Pacibekitug is a long-acting monoclonal antibody with potential applications in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and thyroid eye disease, among others. A replay of the event will be available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Tourmaline Bio is hosting a conference call to present topline results from the Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial, indicating ongoing clinical progress and transparency with stakeholders.

The involvement of Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, a respected figure in cardiovascular medicine, adds credibility and expertise to the presentation.

Pacibekitug, the lead asset, shows promising characteristics such as a naturally long half-life and high binding affinity, potentially positioning it as a best-in-class treatment.

Tourmaline's expansion plans into additional diseases beyond its current indications indicate a commitment to broadening its portfolio and addressing more patient needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose the specific topline results from the Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial, leaving investors and stakeholders without crucial information about the drug's performance.

There is potential concern regarding the relationship between Tourmaline's management and Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, as he is compensated for his advisory role, which may raise questions about conflict of interest in the trial's oversight.

The mention of multiple future indications for pacibekitug suggests an ambitious development pipeline, but without clear results from current trials, it may reflect uncertainty in the company's strategic direction.

FAQ

What is the focus of Tourmaline Bio, Inc.?

Tourmaline Bio is focused on developing transformative medicines for patients with immune and inflammatory diseases.

When will the conference call take place?

The conference call will take place on May 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will present topline results from the Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial evaluating pacibekitug.

Who is Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt?

Dr. Bhatt is the Director of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and a member of Tourmaline’s advisory board.

How can I access the conference call replay?

A replay of the conference call will be available on Tourmaline’s website after the event.

$TRML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $TRML stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRML Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRML in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

$TRML Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRML recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRML in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $50.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $42.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 12/05/2024

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to present topline results from the Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial evaluating pacibekitug in patients with elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and chronic kidney disease. Members of Tourmaline management will be joined by Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, Director of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Bhatt also serves as the Chair of Tourmaline’s Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board (for which he is compensated).





About Tourmaline Bio:







Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug. For more information, please visit



https://www.tourmalinebio.com



About Pacibekitug:







Pacibekitug is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. Excluding ongoing trials, pacibekitug was previously studied in approximately 450 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is currently developing pacibekitug in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED) as its first two indications, with plans to expand into abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and additional diseases in the future.







Media Contact:







Scient PR





Sarah Mishek









SMishek@ScientPR.com











Investor Contact:







Meru Advisors





Lee M. Stern









lstern@meruadvisors.com







