Tourmaline Bio Appoints Clay Siegall As Chairman Of Board - Quick Facts

December 14, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (TRML) announced the appointment of Clay Siegall as Chairman of the Board. Siegall is currently President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Immunone, Inc. He previously served as the CEO and President of Seagen, Inc.

Siegall said: "Tourmaline has the right inputs to become a great company: a de-risked development plan guided by clinical evidence, an impressive board spanning many disciplines, and passionate leadership. The company's lead asset, TOUR006, has best-in-class potential to address the unmet needs of large numbers of patients across many indications."

