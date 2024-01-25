News & Insights

Tourmaline Bio Announces Pricing Of 4.61 Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (TRML), a clinical biotechnology company, Thursday announced the pricing of a public offering of 4.61 million common shares. The shares are priced at $32.50 per share.

Additionally, underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 692,307 of common stock.

The company is expecting $150 million in gross proceeds. The offering is expected to close on January 29.

In pre-market activity, Tourmaline Bio shares are trading at $35.30, down 1.97% on the Nasdaq.

