Tourist bus crashes in Brazil, killing 25

January 08, 2024 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - At least 25 people are dead and six injured after a minibus carrying tourists from a coastal trip collided with a truck in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, local authorities said on Monday.

The crash happened overnight on a federal road between cities of Nova Fatima and Gaviao in inland Bahia, the state's local fire department outpost said in a statement.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, it added.

Most of the victims were in the minibus, Bahia civil police said, noting that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

