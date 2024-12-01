Tourism Holdings Restructures Shareholding with End of Escrow

Tourism Holdings Limited (AU:THL) has released an update.
Tourism Holdings Limited has announced that it no longer holds a substantial stake in its ordinary shares, following the end of escrow agreements that previously controlled the sale of shares. This development marks a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure, as its percentage of held shares has dropped from over 7% to 0%. Investors and market watchers may find this change noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.
