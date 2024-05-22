Tourism Holdings Limited Showcases at Investor Conference

Tourism Holdings Limited (AU:THL) has released an update.

Tourism Holdings Limited (THL), a global leader in RV rentals, is set to present at the Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference. THL operates a diverse portfolio of rental, manufacturing, retail, and tourism brands across New Zealand, Australia, North America, UK, and Europe. The investor presentation will highlight the company’s expansive operations and strategic initiatives.

