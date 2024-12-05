News & Insights

Tourism Holdings Limited Restructures Amid Cost-Cutting Plan

December 05, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Tourism Holdings Limited (AU:THL) has released an update.

Tourism Holdings Limited (thl), a global tourism operator, is implementing significant changes as part of its cost-reduction strategy. The company has restructured its executive roles, appointed Ollie Farnsworth to a newly combined position, and reduced its workforce in Australia and the USA to align with decreased demand and enhance efficiency. These measures are aimed at achieving a $12M NPAT cost saving target by FY27.

