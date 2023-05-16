News & Insights

Commodities

Tour finds wheat damaged by drought, cold in Kansas

Credit: REUTERS/Karl Plume

May 16, 2023 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

By Tom Polansek

COLBY, Kansas, May 16 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the drought-hit state at 29.8 bushels per acre, the worst for the first day of the tour since at least 2003.

The Wheat Quality Council tour's five-year average for the same area from 2017-2022 was 45.36 bushels per acre. No tour was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's yield estimate was 39.5 bushels per acre.

Tour scouts sampled 318 fields on Tuesday between Manhattan and Colby, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to release a final yield forecast for Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.