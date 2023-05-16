Tour finds wheat damaged by drought, cold in Kansas

By Tom Polansek

COLBY, Kansas, May 16 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the drought-hit state at 29.8 bushels per acre, the worst for the first day of the tour since at least 2003.

The Wheat Quality Council tour's five-year average for the same area from 2017-2022 was 45.36 bushels per acre. No tour was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's yield estimate was 39.5 bushels per acre.

Tour scouts sampled 318 fields on Tuesday between Manhattan and Colby, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to release a final yield forecast for Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, on Thursday.

