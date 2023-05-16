Tour finds wheat badly damaged by drought, cold in Kansas

By Tom Polansek

COLBY, Kansas, May 16 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern part of the drought-hit state at 29.8 bushels per acre, the worst for the tour's first day since at least 2003.

The Wheat Quality Council tour's five-year average for the same area from 2017-2022 was 45.36 bushels per acre. No tour was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's yield estimate was 39.5 bushels per acre.

A historically poor crop from the United States, the no. 5 wheat exporter, leaves the world more vulnerable to shortages, with the future uncertain for a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain.

Three years of drought have left the hard red winter wheat crop in the worst shape in recent memory for many farmers.

Tour scouts sampled 318 fields on Tuesday between Manhattan and Colby, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to release a final yield forecast for Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, on Thursday.

In addition to dryness, the tour found that wheat in north-central Kansas suffered more damage than expected from cold winter weather, said Kansas State University wheat agronomist Romulo Lollato. "I was surprised with the status of the crop around there - in a bad way," he said.

Fields damaged by drought and cold had short wheat with thin stalks. Lollato said he has never seen so many acres that look like they will not be harvested in his eight years on the tour.

Crop scouts are bracing to see even more drought damage in southwestern Kansas on Wednesday.

Separately, state wheat associations pegged Nebraska's crop at 30 million bushels, up from about 26.2 million last year, and Colorado's crop at 54 million bushels, up from about 35.8 million last year.

The USDA last week pegged Nebraska's crop at about 33 million bushels and Colorado's crop at 49.5 million bushels.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.