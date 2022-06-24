ToughBuilt Industries Surges 108%

(RTTNews) - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) shares are surging more than 108 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend after announcing the closing of $6 million public offering.

The Company said the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, and the repurchase of certain existing warrants.

Currently, shares are at $3.63, up 108.90 percent from the previous close of $1.74 on a volume of 100,907,044. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.34-$187.50 on average volume of 442,818.

