Tough year ahead for emerging market sovereigns -Fitch

Jan 19 (Reuters) - A weak economic growth outlook and higher borrowing costs cloud the outlook for emerging market (EM) sovereigns through the year, ratings agency Fitch said in a report on Thursday.

Increasing political risks further weigh on the outlook, Fitch said, as it expected other countries to join the four EMs in its universe that are currently in default.

"As in 2022, there will be cases of urgent funding challenges in smaller and frontier EMs, even in local currency," said the report. "The record number of EMs rated at 'CCC+' or below means that further defaults are likely."

Geographically, Emerging Europe, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa were seen as regions with "deteriorating" outlook, while the Middle East and North Africa, alongside Latin America, were "neutral."

Inflation effects would continue to linger in government balance sheets on the back of lagging effects of wages and social benefit indexation, according to the report.

"Fitch expects the pace of fiscal consolidation to slow in 2023, with more than 40% of our rated portfolio of EMs recording wider deficits or smaller surpluses than in 2022."

The silver linings would come in the shape of a faster than expected normalization of inflation, which would also bring forward a change in direction in monetary policy at global central banks and could drag the dollar lower. However, none of this was in Fitch's base case scenario for 2023.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.