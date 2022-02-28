Tough sanctions on Russia knock 2% off European stocks

By 0810 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.1%. The German DAX dropped .GDAXI dropped 2.0%, while the UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.9%.

Crude oil jumped almost 5% while Russia's rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low after Western nations imposed sanctions including blocking big Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

European banks most exposed to Russia, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank RBIV.VI, UniCredit CRDI.MI and Societe Generale SOGN.PA, dropped between 6.3% and 15.8%, while the wider euro zone banking index .SX7E fell 5.2%.

Adding to nerves, President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals.

Goldman Sachs forecast European headline inflation to rise sharply to 5% in 2022 and said the crisis could shave off as much as 0.4% of euro area GDP this year.

Shares of London-listed energy major BP BP.L slid 4.1% after the biggest foreign investor in Russia said it was abandoning its stake in state oil company Rosneft ROSN.MM at a cost of up to $25 billion.

France's Renault RENA.PA, which controls Russian carmaker Avtovaz AVAZI_p.MM, fell 6.9%.

Defence company Rheinmetall RHMG.DE shot up 43% after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the country would sharply increase its spending on defence to more than 2% of its economic output.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

