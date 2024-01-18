News & Insights

Tough luxury market hits Bentley as sales drop 11% in 2023

January 18, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Nick Carey for Reuters ->

By Nick Carey

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Bentley on Friday reported an 11% drop in vehicle sales for 2023 as high-end consumers felt the pinch of rising costs and slowing economies, with sales down in its top three markets - Europe, the Americas and China.

"The luxury market was not immune from the challenging market conditions seen around the world in the second half of 2023," CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement. "We remain cautiously optimistic for the year ahead, with a continued robust global demand by market and model."

Bentley said that despite the overall sales decline, personalized and bespoke content in vehicles rose 43% versus 2022. Adding custom finishes, such as leather and wood, means higher margins for Bentley.

Other luxury sellers such as Watches of SwitzerlandWOSG.L and BurberryBRBY.L have also warned of a slowdown in demand for high-end goods.

Bentley sold 13,560 cars in 2023, a year after the automaker cruised to record sales in 2022.

The British luxury unit of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said sales were down 9% in the Americas, its leading market, while China and Europe dropped 18% and 15% respectively.

