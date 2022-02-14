Tough Love Leaves Americans Scammed out of $547 Million in Search of Romance

By CultureBanx Team

Scammers preying on love and the lonely cost Americans $547M in 2021

The largest reported losses to romance scams were paid in cryptocurrency with $139M

Keep your hearts three stacks because fraudsters carried out romance scams on the largest scale ever. These people preying on love and the lonely cost Americans $547 million in 2021. With the median individual reporting a loss of $2,400 and common targets are vulnerable people over 50, often women, this leaves many wondering how much does love actually cost.

Why This Matters: Be sure to protect your heart and your bank account during this season of love. Romance scams are truly a terrible breakup and occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust, according to the FBI. In the past five years, people have reported losing a staggering $1.3 billion to romance scams, more than any other FTC fraud category.

You don’t have to be looking for love to be courted by a romance scammer. Reports of unexpected private messages on social media platforms are common. More than a third of people who said they lost money to an online romance scam in 2021, and stated it began on Facebook (FB -3.74%) or Instagram.

Situational Awareness: A growing trend in 2021 was scammers using romance as a hook to lure people into bogus investments, especially cryptocurrency. The largest reported losses to romance scams were paid in cryptocurrency with $139 million last year alone, and the median individual reported a crypto loss of $9,770. Perhaps having a single core principle of not sending money to anyone you have not met in person will keep most of the troubles away. ‍

