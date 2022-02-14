Smart Investing

Tough Love Leaves Americans Scammed out of $547 Million in Search of Romance

Publisher
CultureBanx
Published

By CultureBanx Team

  • Scammers preying on love and the lonely cost Americans $547M in 2021
  • The largest reported losses to romance scams were paid in cryptocurrency with $139M

Keep your hearts three stacks because fraudsters carried out romance scams on the largest scale ever. These people preying on love and the lonely cost Americans $547 million in 2021. With the median individual reporting a loss of $2,400 and common targets are vulnerable people over 50, often women, this leaves many wondering how much does love actually cost.

Why This Matters: Be sure to protect your heart and your bank account during this season of love. Romance scams are truly a terrible breakup and occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust, according to the FBI. In the past five years, people have reported losing a staggering $1.3 billion to romance scams, more than any other FTC fraud category.

You don’t have to be looking for love to be courted by a romance scammer. Reports of unexpected private messages on social media platforms are common. More than a third of people who said they lost money to an online romance scam in 2021, and stated it began on Facebook (FB -3.74%) or Instagram.

Situational Awareness: A growing trend in 2021 was scammers using romance as a hook to lure people into bogus investments, especially cryptocurrency. The largest reported losses to romance scams were paid in cryptocurrency with $139 million last year alone, and the median individual reported a crypto loss of $9,770. Perhaps having a single core principle of not sending money to anyone you have not met in person will keep most of the troubles away. 

CBx Vibe: “Int’l Players Anthem” UGK & Outkast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Personal Finance

CultureBanx

CultureBanx is a multimedia organization redefining business, finance and tech news for minorities through music. The media company delivers high quality content focused on market driven stories, innovative products and services transforming our culture. Our platform serves as a central repository for a community of experts and direct stakeholders who are able to deliver an outsized influence on the subjects we cover.

Learn More

Explore Smart Investing

Explore

Most Popular