Touchstone Reports Stock Options Exercise and Capital Increase

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced the exercise of stock options for 250,000 common shares by a non-executive director and employees, with an exercise price of C$0.23 per option. The company confirmed that upon the admission of these shares to trading on the AIM, its issued share capital will increase to 235,299,086 common shares. Touchstone, an energy company active in Trinidad and Tobago, trades under the symbol ‘TXP’ on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

