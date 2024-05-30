News & Insights

Stocks

Touchstone Reports Stock Options Exercise and Capital Increase

May 30, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced the exercise of stock options for 250,000 common shares by a non-executive director and employees, with an exercise price of C$0.23 per option. The company confirmed that upon the admission of these shares to trading on the AIM, its issued share capital will increase to 235,299,086 common shares. Touchstone, an energy company active in Trinidad and Tobago, trades under the symbol ‘TXP’ on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:TXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.