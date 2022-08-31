Touchstone Launches Actively Managed Ultra Short Income ETF

Touchstone Investments, which is known for its Distinctively Active® funds, recently announced the launch of its fourth actively managed ETF, the Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI). The fund, which started trading on the Cboe BZX, seeks maximum total return consistent with the preservation of capital by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities. Its portfolio is managed to maintain an effective duration of one year or less under normal market conditions. Managers for TUSI buy fixed-income securities believed to be attractively priced relative to the market or similar securities. The launch follows three actively managed ETFs launched during the summer including the Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO), the Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BZX), and the Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND). Each ETF has a corresponding mutual fund that shares a similar investment strategy. All four ETFs are sub-advised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors.

