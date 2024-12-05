Touchstone Exploration Invites Investors for Key Update

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is set to engage investors with an update and Q&A session via the Engage Investor platform on December 10, following their Capital Markets Day in London. The Calgary-based company, actively involved in oil and gas operations in Trinidad and Tobago, offers its shares on the Toronto and London Stock Exchanges under the symbol ‘TXP’. This presents an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s strategies and performance.

