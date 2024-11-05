News & Insights

Touchstone Exploration Announces Executive Share Purchases

November 05, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc., based in Calgary, has announced a recent purchase of common shares under its Employee Share Purchase Plan, with key executives such as CEO Paul R. Baay participating. The transactions were conducted on the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of C$0.56 per share. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning employee interests with corporate growth.

