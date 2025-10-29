Touchstone Exploration (AIM:TXP) Price Target Decreased by 16.68% to 24.95

The average one-year price target for Touchstone Exploration (AIM:TXP) has been revised to 24.95 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 16.68% from the prior estimate of 29.94 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.70 GBX to a high of 25.68 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.74% from the latest reported closing price of 11.25 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Touchstone Exploration. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXP is 0.00%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

