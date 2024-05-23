Touchstone Execs Exercise Stock Options, Shares to Trade

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. reported that a non-executive director and some employees have exercised stock options for a total of 173,335 common shares. The options, part of the company’s stock option plan, were exercised at roughly C$0.48 per share, with the new shares set to trade on AIM on May 30, 2024. This move will bring Touchstone’s issued share capital to 234,386,061 common shares, none of which are held in treasury.

