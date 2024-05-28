News & Insights

Stocks

Touchstone Director Exercises Stock Options

May 28, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced the exercise of stock options by non-executive director Kenneth McKinnon, involving 132,500 common shares at an exercise price of C$0.23 each. The shares were issued as part of the Company’s stock option plan and will be admitted to trading on AIM on June 3, 2024, increasing the issued share capital to 234,518,561 common shares. This transaction aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts in petroleum and natural gas exploration and production in Trinidad and Tobago.

For further insights into TSE:TXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.