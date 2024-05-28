Touchstone Director Exercises Stock Options

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced the exercise of stock options by non-executive director Kenneth McKinnon, involving 132,500 common shares at an exercise price of C$0.23 each. The shares were issued as part of the Company’s stock option plan and will be admitted to trading on AIM on June 3, 2024, increasing the issued share capital to 234,518,561 common shares. This transaction aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts in petroleum and natural gas exploration and production in Trinidad and Tobago.

