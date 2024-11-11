News & Insights

Touch Ventures Reports Stable NTA and Strong Cash Position

November 11, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Touch Ventures Ltd. (AU:TVL) has released an update.

Touch Ventures Limited has reported a slight increase in its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing, reaching A$85.1 million as of October 31, 2024. The company maintains a strong cash position, with A$60 million, as it continues to explore new investment opportunities. Touch Ventures focuses on investing in high-growth, scalable businesses across various sectors.

