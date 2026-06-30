Toubani Secures 19.9% Stake In Avanti Gold Through Share Purchase Agreements

(RTTNews) - Toubani Resources Limited (TRE.AX), a gold explorer and developer, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a series of concurrent share purchase deals with certain shareholders of Avanti Gold Corporation (AVTGF) to acquire 44.530 million shares of Avanti at C$0.65 per share. The shares will be acquired for investment purposes.

As consideration for the shares, Toubani will issue its 72.893 million shares at A$0.40 per share and 36.446 million options. Each consideration option will entitle the holder to subscribe for one fully paid share at A$0.60 per share, which expire three years from the date of issue.

The transactions are expected to close no later than July 20. Post transaction, Toubani is deemed to beneficially own over 44.530 million shares, or around 19.9% of Avanti.

Prior to the proposed transactions, Toubani didn't own any stake in Avanti.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.