Toubani Resources Strengthens Team for Kobada Project

Toubani Resources Limited has bolstered its board and management team with key appointments, including Matt Wilcox as Non-Executive Director and the promotion of Scott Perry to Non-Executive Chairman, to advance the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kobada Gold Project in Mali. The study management team has been strengthened by the addition of Marc Rowley, Dave Clark, and Dhanu Anandarasa, who bring extensive experience in mining projects across Africa. A webinar hosted by CEO Phil Russo is scheduled to discuss the Kobada Project’s progress and developments in Mali.

