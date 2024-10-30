Toubani Resources’ Kobada Gold Project Poised for Growth

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has released its definitive feasibility study for the Kobada Gold Project, positioning it for significant growth in the gold mining sector. The study suggests a promising future for the project with a robust ore reserve base and strong financial forecasts, although future funding remains a critical factor. Investors are encouraged by the potential long mine life and the successful track record of the company’s senior personnel in raising capital.

