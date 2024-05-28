News & Insights

Toubani Resources Grants Options to New Director

May 28, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has disclosed that newly appointed Director Matthew Wilcox, as of May 27, 2024, currently holds no registered securities in the company. However, he is slated to receive 600,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.25 each, which will be valid for three years from the date of issue. This move is seen as aligning the interests of the director with those of shareholders and potentially signals a vested interest in the company’s future performance.

