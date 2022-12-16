TOU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.11, changing hands as low as $70.40 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $38.10 per share, with $84.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.42.
