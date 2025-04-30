TOTL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (Symbol: TOTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.24, changing hands as high as $40.25 per share. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOTL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.85 per share, with $41.6885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.