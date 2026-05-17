Totem Point Dumps 155,000 Bill Holdings (BILL) Shares Worth $6.9 Million

Key Points

Totem Point Management, LLC, sold 155,100 shares of Bill.com; estimated transaction value was $6.94 million based on first-quarter 2026 average price.

The quarter-end position value fell by $8.46 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in share price.

After the trade, the fund held zero shares of Bill.com, with a stake value of $0.

The position previously accounted for 8.4% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Totem Point Management, LLC, fully exited its position in Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) by selling 155,100 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.94 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value decreased by $8.46 million, reflecting both the sale and share price movement.

What else to know

Totem Point Management, LLC, now holds no Bill.com shares, and the position represents 0% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:NVDA: $13.37 million (17.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMD: $8.59 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:ON: $8.40 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE:TSM: $7.33 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE:SPOT: $6.10 million (7.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Bill.com were priced at $39.49, down 17.8% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 45.1 percentage points.

The fund reported $78.37 million in 13F AUM across 17 positions at quarter-end.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.60 billion Net income (TTM) $162,000 Price (as of May 15, 2026) $40.07 One-year price change (13.4%)

Company snapshot

Provides cloud-based software for automating back-office financial operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, spend management, and payments.

Operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring revenue through subscription fees and transaction-based charges.

Serves small and midsize businesses, accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies globally.

Bill.com is a technology company specializing in financial process automation for small and midsize enterprises. Its SaaS platform streamlines financial workflows and delivers scalable, recurring revenue from a broad base of business clients.

What this transaction means for investors

In the first quarter, Totem Point fully closed five positions, leaving it with just 17 stocks in its portfolio by the end of March.

On May 7, Bill reported results from its fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, 2026. On the surface, there aren’t any obvious reasons to sell the stock. Total revenue rose 13% year over year to $406.6 million.

As a financial operations platform that small-to-medium-sized businesses use to manage their finances, Bill is beginning to recognize significant amounts of interest on funds held for customers. Float revenue reached $35.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

A larger customer base, coupled with a lean employee roster, helped Bill’s bottom line rise to $12.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. That’s a significant improvement from the $11.6 million loss the company reported in the previous year period.

With its bottom line in positive territory, Bill is confidently returning cash to shareholders with a $1 billion share repurchase authorization from its Board of Directors.

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Cory Renauer has positions in Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Bill Holdings, Nvidia, Spotify Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.