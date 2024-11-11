Totech Corporation Achieves Record Sales and Profits

Totech Corporation (JP:9960) has released an update.

Totech Corporation has reported record highs in both net sales and operating profit for Q2 FY3/25, driven by strong demand in new construction and renovations aimed at carbon neutrality, as well as increased orders for instrumentation systems in private factories and offices. Net sales grew by 7.3% year-over-year to ¥68.3 billion, and operating profit surged by 61.9% to ¥5.8 billion, improving the operating profit margin across all group companies. The company’s outlook remains strong with sustained order backlogs and robust results from domestic affiliates.

