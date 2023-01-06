World Markets

TotalEnergies: willing to help small French businesses cope with high energy bills

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 06, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Friday announced it was prepared to review power contracts signed between its local French supplier arm and small businesses after President Emmanuel Macron urged energy companies to do more to help clients in the face of rising inflation.

"TotalEnergies Electricity and Gaz France will publish on Monday an update to its Horizon Electricity tariff schedule which will take into account the recent fall in electricity prices, at a rate of €320 excluding tax per megawatt hour (MWh)", the company said.

Macron on Thursday said it was unacceptable that power suppliers reap excessive profits when many small businesses are struggling with soaring bills, urging the suppliers to review all contracts with small firms this month.

Macron had said tariffs above the country's energy regulator's reference price at the end of 2022, which was about 280 euros per MWh, should be reviewed.

