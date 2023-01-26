TotalEnergies: shipments interrupted at several French production sites due to strike

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone's second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age.

The company said shipments were blocked at La Mede, Donges Normandy and Dunkirk and added it continued to make sure French petrol statiolns were supplied. Its refinery site at Feyzin was not affected, added TotalEnergies.

Many workers in France have started strike protests this month to demonstrate against plans by President Emmanuel Macron's government to reform the country's pension system, which would see the retirement age pushed up by two years to 64.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.