TotalEnergies: fuel deliveries halted at its French sites due to pension reform strike

Adds details from CGT union

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday that fuel deliveries were halted at its French sites due to a strike against the government's planned pension reform.

A group spokesperson said that out of the 296 agents on its sites, 64% were on strike on Tuesday morning.

Eric Sellini, a CGT union representative at TotalEnergies told Reuters that the strike at the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy was slated to run until Thursday and that at the Donges refinery in western France until Friday. The Gonfreville refinery was completely blocked.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

