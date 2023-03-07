TotalEnergies: fuel deliveries halted at its French sites due to pension reform strike

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 07, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

Adds details from CGT union

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday that fuel deliveries were halted at its French sites due to a strike against the government's planned pension reform.

A group spokesperson said that out of the 296 agents on its sites, 64% were on strike on Tuesday morning.

Eric Sellini, a CGT union representative at TotalEnergies told Reuters that the strike at the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy was slated to run until Thursday and that at the Donges refinery in western France until Friday. The Gonfreville refinery was completely blocked.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.