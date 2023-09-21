News & Insights

TotalEnergies: board agrees to propose new mandate for Pouyanne

September 21, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by GV De Clercq. for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French energy group TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said in a statement that its board had unanimously decided that the renewal of the mandate of CEO Patrick Pouyanné will be proposed to the annual general shareholders in May 2024.

"The Board of Directors considers that it is highly desirable that Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, continues to drive this strategy’s deployment at the helm of the Company," it said.

