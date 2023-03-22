TotalEnergies: 38% of its operational staff at refineries/depots on strike Wednesday morning

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Thirty eight percent of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA operational staff at the oil major's French refineries and depots were on strike Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said.
The production situation at the group's refineries was unchanged, with the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy shut down.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.