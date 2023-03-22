US Markets
TotalEnergies: 38% of its operational staff at refineries/depots on strike Wednesday morning

March 22, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Thirty eight percent of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA operational staff at the oil major's French refineries and depots were on strike Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said.

The production situation at the group's refineries was unchanged, with the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy shut down.

