World Markets
COP

TotalEnergies wins new deals in Libya

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

French company TotalEnergies said it had won new deals in Libya, including the increase of its stake in the Waha oil concessions in the country.

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said it had won new deals in Libya, including the increase of its stake in the Waha oil concessions in the country.

TotalEnergies said the Libyan government had approved the joint acquisition by TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips COP.N of the 8.16% interest held by the company Hess HES.N in the Waha concessions, increasing TotalEnergies’ stake in those concessions from 16.33% to 20.41%.

"These agreements reflect TotalEnergies' willingness to strengthen its investments in Libya's energy sector," said its chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP HES

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

Nov 10, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular