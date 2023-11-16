TotalEnergies wants to play central role in German power market -CEO

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Germany is TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA target market in Europe and in line with the French energy group's growth strategy focused on gas and renewables, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told German daily Handelsblatt in an interview on Thursday.

"As I understand it, the German government now wants to put the construction of hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants in Germany out to tender," he said.

"If we get the opportunity to invest in gas-fired power plants in Germany and find a partner and land to build them on - why not?" he added.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

