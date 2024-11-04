TotalEnergies Unveils 2024 Energy Outlook with Key Scenarios

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies has released its Energy Outlook 2024, presenting three scenarios for the global energy system’s evolution up to 2050. The report emphasizes accelerating the deployment of low-carbon technologies to meet the rising energy demands while addressing climate change. TotalEnergies highlights the necessity for international cooperation and investment, especially in the Global South, to ensure sustainable energy access.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.