TotalEnergies Unveils 2024 Energy Outlook with Key Scenarios

November 04, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies has released its Energy Outlook 2024, presenting three scenarios for the global energy system’s evolution up to 2050. The report emphasizes accelerating the deployment of low-carbon technologies to meet the rising energy demands while addressing climate change. TotalEnergies highlights the necessity for international cooperation and investment, especially in the Global South, to ensure sustainable energy access.

