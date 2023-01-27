TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TotalEnergies TTE is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from contributions from start-ups, low-cost production and strong oil and gas prices. TTE’s fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from acquisitions made to strengthen its existing portfolio and its LNG operations.



TotalEnergies continued to strengthen its overall portfolio through acquisitions and monetization of non-core assets. Share repurchases during the year 2022 are likely to have had a positive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.



However, positive developments are expected to have been marginally offset by the gradual suspension of TotalEnergies’ operations in Russia. TotalEnergies is expected to record an impairment of $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is $2.93, which indicates 14.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.17%.



Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP is set to release fiscal first-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30. HP has an Earnings ESP of +8.68% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings of Helmerich & Payne is $4.48 per share, which indicates whopping growth of 4,380% from the prior-year period.



Murphy USA, Inc. MUSA is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +35.37% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Murphy USA is $27.26 per share, which indicates an 82.7% surge from the prior-year period.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9. PTEN has an Earnings ESP of +5.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Patterson-UTI Energy is 64 cents per share, which indicates 133.2% growth from the year-ago period.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.